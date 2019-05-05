Cinco de Mayo brings a strong police presence; motorists are warned

Authorities are out in force around Southern California this weekend, on the lookout for people driving while impaired or otherwise violating traffic laws while celebrating Cinco de Mayo.
“For many people across the country, Cinco de Mayo is a time for fun and celebrations that may involve drinking,'' Pasadena police Lt. Mark Goodman said. “The holiday, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year, is a reminder to the public to celebrate responsibly and not drive impaired.''
In Los Angeles, extra officers will be assigned patrol duties at various locations from noon Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday, the LAPD reported.
The department has also scheduled sobriety and driver's license checkpoints during the weekend at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue, Figueroa and 9th streets; and at Crenshaw and Olympic boulevards.
“We understand the importance and significance of this day to many people,'' Goodman said. “However, we want to make sure that everyone who chooses to celebrate does so safely.''
Funding for Cinco de Mayo DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican victory over French troops in 1862 in Puebla, Mexico. In the U.S., it also is a day to celebrate Mexican American culture.