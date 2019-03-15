Students in L.A. join downtown walkout on day of global climate change protests

Students in Los Angeles joined a worldwide walkout from school Friday as part of a global day of action to demand that more be done to combat climate change.
The protest, which began around noon outside City Hall, was part of an international youth movement calling for swift action to prevent or mitigate the devastating effects of human-caused global warming.
Sofia Cervantes, 16, and her brother Leo Crespo-Cervantes, 18, took the Metrolink train to downtown L.A. from Claremont to join the protest.
Sofia said the effects of a warming climate have become a growing concern for her generation — especially in Southern California, where a prolonged fire season could mean extensive damage.
“It is terrifying,” the sophomore at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts said. “We are never going to get our planet back to the way it was. Everyone — every generation — needs to work together on this now.”
She said she has been inspired by the wave of student activism, especially the work of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist who has been nominated for the Nobel peace prize.
The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report last year saying that without dramatic steps to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases released into the air, global temperatures could reach a tipping point in only a dozen years.
The report stated that, within a generation, the planet could see even more catastrophic wildfires, worsening food shortages and a mass die-off of coral reefs, among other effects.
Young people all over the globe have been at the forefront of the latest protests over politician’s slow response to climate change.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was recorded debating with a group of schoolchildren over climate change policy last month. The viral video revealed generational tensions brewing over how aggressively to combat climate change.