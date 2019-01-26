Man fatally shot and 2 wounded as fight breaks out at Compton funeral

A man was shot to death and two others were wounded Friday when a fight broke out at a funeral service in Compton, authorities said.
About 160 mourners were crowded into New Holy Trinity Baptist Church in the 1900 block of East Compton Boulevard about 1 p.m. when one of the men in attendance insulted a woman, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred.
The ensuing argument spilled outside, Alfred said, where one man pulled a gun, shot three men and then ran away.
Two of the victims were listed in stable condition Friday night, while a third — identified by family members as Hakim Webster, 36, of Los Angeles — was pronounced dead at the scene.
“He was a good man,” said his sister, Amira Webster, who added that her brother leaves behind a 4-year-old son. “He always wanted to make sure his family was protected.”
She said the funeral Friday was for a cousin who had been killed in Louisiana.
“I don’t know who brings hatred to a funeral,” said Webster’s brother, Jeremiah Webster.
Alfred said detectives are looking for the shooter and the gun. He said deputies arrived within minutes of the attack, but by then at least half the mourners had left, and many who remained were reluctant to say anything.
“There were a lot of witnesses that we haven’t been able to talk to yet that we’re hoping will come forward,” Alfred said.