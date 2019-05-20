Brawl erupts at convention for local-government officials at Indian Wells resort

A conference of local government officials from across California erupted into violence over the weekend when several attendees began throwing punches, with at least one person apparently knocked unconscious, according to five witnesses to the incident.
A spokesman with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a brawl at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa had been reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Seven people were involved in “an altercation and physical battery,” said Deputy Mike Vasquez.
Police tried to identify the people involved but “none of them were cooperative,” Vasquez said. One man was hospitalized for minor injuries, he said.
There were no arrests, and Vasquez said he could not provide any more details on Sunday because the department did not consider the incident “breaking news.”
It was not immediately clear who started the fight, but it involved members of the Commerce City Council and other public officials, according to a written statement from Mayor John Soria and several witnesses who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the incident.
Some witnesses said the melee involved more than seven people — including some who were trying to break up the combatants — and included political consultants, government vendors and elected officials from the Los Angeles area. One or more women were screaming, the sources said.
“It was a hectic scene,” one witness said.
A photo circulating among local politicians appeared to show Councilman Leonard Mendoza lying on the floor with numerous drops of blood at his feet. A man is seen in the photo checking his pulse.
Soria said in his statement that he was told that Mendoza and a council colleague, Ivan Altamirano, were having a conversation that had “become elevated” so they “went to the area to defuse any potential conflict.” He said that when he approached, he saw Mendoza on the floor “apparently unconscious,” and Altamirano “standing nearby with a facial injury.”
Soria, a civilian law enforcement technician for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, said he and Altamirano were then attacked “from behind by two individuals.” He did not identify the assailants, saying he wanted to let law enforcement conduct a thorough investigation. He said he would file a police report and intended to press charges.
“I want to be clear in condemning the violent behavior from the individuals who initiated these assaults,” Soria said. “Once additional information is available I intend to call on my council colleagues to take appropriate action regarding any individuals that represent the City of Commerce who were involved in the incident.”
Other Commerce council members could not be immediately reached for comment. The city released a statement on Twitter saying that city officials had been involved in a confrontation outside the city’s jurisdiction.
“Given that, and the fact that the city is unclear on the specifics, the city has no further comment at this time,” the statement said.
The melee occurred at an annual seminar of the California Contract Cities Assn., an advocacy group of cities that contract for public services, such as firefighting and law enforcement. City officials at the event network over rounds of golf and attend sessions about managing crises, dealing with active shooters and tackling homelessness, according to the event’s tentative agenda.
Marcel Rodarte, the association’s executive director, said the group was investigating the altercation and that its executive board would evaluate potential disciplinary action.
“It appears the altercation was related to personal matters between two council members from the same city,” Rodarte wrote in an email to The Times, adding that discipline “could include suspension or a ban of the individual from participating in future Contract Cities events.”
Times staff writers Sonali Kohli and Ruben Vives contributed to this report.