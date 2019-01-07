Evacuations ordered after armed suspect barricaded in motel fires shots at officers

Evacuations were ordered Monday morning in Culver City after an armed suspect barricaded inside a motel shot at officers.
Culver City police were called at 5:30 a.m. for a welfare check at the Ramada at 3930 Sepulveda Blvd., the Police Department said.
The radio call first came in as a possible suicidal person in the motel. However, when officers arrived and tried to contact the person inside, the suspect fired multiple gunshots through the door at officers, police said.
No one was struck, and police didn’t return fire.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau was called to assist about 7:30 a.m., said Deputy Kimberly Alexander.