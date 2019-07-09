Soccer player Daniel Sturridge pleads for return of stolen dog: ‘I’ll pay anything’

Soccer player Daniel Sturridge offered a reward Tuesday for information leading to the return of his beloved Pomeranian, Lucci, after he says the dog was stolen from his Hollywood Hills home.
Sturridge, who most recently played for the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League, posted a video on his Instagram account early Tuesday saying burglars shattered a glass door on his property and stole his dog and four bags.
Another video posted on Instagram and later deleted showed three people wearing dark hooded sweatshirts apparently walking into his home.
“I want to know why they took my dog. I want to know why they took bags from upstairs,” Sturridge said in one of the videos. “How can you break into a house in L.A. and take somebody’s dog. Are you crazy?”
Los Angeles police received a call about the burglary at 1:30 a.m. No one was home when the break-in occurred, according to ABC-TV Channel 7.
Sturridge said he’d pay anything for the return of his dog. Lucci has his own Instagram account with the handle @luccidapoochie and has more than 4,500 followers. The account calls the dog a “lovable little lion.”
“It’s not about the money,” Sturridge said in another video posted on Instagram. “I just want my dog, simple as that.”