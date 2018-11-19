Man killed and another severely injured in San Bernardino house fire

A man was killed and another was seriously injured when a fire tore through a Victorian-style home in San Bernardino early Monday.
The fire was reported about 2:15 a.m. at a house in the 3600 block of North Arrowhead Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they pulled two men from the burning home, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to the Fire Department.
Authorities have not identified the men. Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze, but said it did not appear to be suspicious.