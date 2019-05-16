Shooter who fired on police from Prius during wild pursuit dies of gunshot wounds

A man suspected of fatally shooting a liquor store owner and later exchanging gunfire with police during a high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles County has died, authorities said Thursday.
Dylan Andres Lindsey, 24, had been hospitalized since Friday after he was injured during a shootout with law enforcement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
During a pursuit that stretched along a freeway and surface streets, Lindsey leaned halfway out of the front passenger’s window of a black Toyota Prius and fired two-handed at pursuing patrol cars.
Video showed him using a long-barreled revolver similar to one that authorities said was used three days earlier in the shooting death of Downey liquor store owner Gurpreet Singh, 44, of Cerritos.
Lindsey died from his wounds early Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Prius, whose driver was identified as Alison Hart, 37, got caught in traffic near Bandini Boulevard and Downey Road in Vernon about 2:30 p.m. Officers who pulled up in the next lane riddled the Prius with gunfire, shattering its windows.
Lindsey’s motionless body was eventually was dragged out of the car, and Hart, who appeared to have blood on her clothing, surrendered to officers, walking backward with her arms raised. Lindsey was strapped to a gurney and taken away by ambulance.
Sheriff’s officials said Hart was struck by gunfire and treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. She is being held in lieu of $2.1-million bail and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer and felony evading, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear whether Lindsey was injured by police gunfire, but sheriff’s officials said at least one of his wounds — a gunshot to his head — was self-inflicted.