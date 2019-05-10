Police chase of armed murder suspect ends in standoff

A police pursuit in the Vernon area ended in a standoff Friday with an armed suspect who appeared to fire at other vehicles during the chase, authorities said.
Downey police initiated the pursuit of the female driver and a male passenger, who sources familiar with the case said was a murder suspect. Police were later assisted in the chase by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, said Deputy Marvin Crowder.
Downey police declined to give details about what prompted the pursuit.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the chase ended at Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard when the female driver stopped and got out of the car with her arms raised and was detained, authorities said.
Police took cover behind the doors of their vehicles and shields as they waited for the armed suspect to exit the car.
Video footage shows a male suspect in the passenger seat sticking his torso out of the car window and pointing his gun to vehicles behind him. Some news outlets reported that he shot toward sheriff’s helicopters, but officials could not immediately confirm that.
The standoff is continuing.
Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.