Elon Musk unveils his company's first completed tunnel in Hawthorne, and it's not a smooth ride

Billionaire Elon Musk envisions a world where commuting in Los Angeles is as easy as pointing a self-driving car toward an elevator platform embedded in a city street, sinking into a tunnel and zipping seamlessly beneath the traffic at speeds of up to 150 mph.
So far, his company’s progress toward this goal has been a bumpier ride.
On Tuesday night, in a parking lot next to SpaceX, the Boring Co. unveiled its first tunnel — a 1.14-mile route that runs 20 to 40 feet beneath the streets of Hawthorne, through a neighborhood sandwiched between the 105 Freeway and Hawthorne Municipal Airport.
So far, the Boring Co. has used the tunnel exclusively for research, honing methods that officials say will make tunneling faster and cheaper. But Musk said he hoped the route would “ultimately be part of a much larger network in greater Los Angeles.”
Musk had promised modified “but fully autonomous” vehicles at the unveiling, but the reality was more modest: a Tesla Model X that reached a top speed of 53 mph, manually driven by an employee who previously drove in the Indianapolis 500.
The trip through the tunnel took about two minutes, illuminated by the car’s headlights and a strip of blue neon lights tacked to the ceiling. The car rode on two molded concrete shelves along the wall, which were so uneven in places that it felt like riding on a dirt road.
“We kind of ran out of time,” Musk said, attributing the rough ride to problems with a paving machine. “The bumpiness will not be there down the road. It will be as smooth as glass. This is just a prototype. That’s why it's just a little rough around the edges.”
The car emerged from the tunnel on an elevator erected inside a round shaft lined with corrugated metal. The shaft, named O’Leary Station in memory of a longtime SpaceX employee who died, is at the site of a shuttered cabinetry store on Prairie Avenue.
Building the 1.14-mile tunnel took about 18 months and cost about $10 million, Musk said. The figure does not include the costs of research, development or equipment, the company said, and it is not clear whether it includes the money spent on property acquisition or labor.
The Boring Co. purchased a modest, two-bedroom house near SpaceX for $485,000 in January, and engineers plan to build an elevator beneath its garage that will connect to the tunnel.
The $10 million is still orders of magnitude lower than a typical subway project, Musk said. Part of the company’s goal, he said, is to create a tunneling process that will be 15 times faster than the “next best” option.
Musk said he has spent about $40 million of his own money on the fledgling Boring Co., which was started after he tweeted that Los Angeles traffic was driving him “nuts” and that he was going to “just start digging” to escape it.
A map the company published last year showed a network of stations, including stops at the Getty Center, Union Station and Los Angeles International Airport. Musk also has announced plans for a 3.6-mile tunnel between Dodger Stadium and a Metro Red Line station.
If work goes well, Musk said, the company could have the whole system running by 2028, when Los Angeles hosts the Olympic Games.
“Ten years sounds like infinity,” Musk said. “I damn well hope we’d have that thing done by 2028.”
The Boring Co. previously said its planned urban transportation network, called Loop, would whisk cars and pods carrying pedestrians through multiple levels of tunnels on autonomous, electric platforms called skates.
Musk told reporters Tuesday that Boring has abandoned the concept of the skate, saying they were “far more complex” than his new plan: guide wheels that can be attached to the front tires of autonomous, electric cars, steadying the vehicles as they move forward through tunnels.
The company modeled that idea Tuesday, attaching horizontal wheels to the Model X’s front wheels.
Musk played a simulation showing the wheels folding neatly underneath the car’s undercarriage when not in use. Adding them to an autonomous car during assembly or after-market would cost $200 to $300, he said, and would not interfere with the vehicle’s normal operation.
Musk said his first ride in the tunnel was bumpy but “epic,” and showed him that “this thing is going to damn well work.”
By 6 p.m., hundreds of chattering people had lined up to enter the invitation-only event, standing feet from crawling rush-hour traffic on Crenshaw Boulevard near SpaceX. Many were Tesla owners, some wearing Tesla hats, T-shirts and fleece jackets.
“I’m intrigued,” said Kash Jayawardena, 36 of Venice Beach, who owns a Model S, as he stood in line, waiting patiently to pass the velvet rope and enter a room. He came to the event with his friend Tito Vecchione, 39, who said he was looking forward to hearing more, but was concerned that Musk's vision of the future did not involve encouraging people to get out of their cars.
Inside, on the construction site near the tunnel’s entrance, the Boring Co. had hung long, black curtains to mask a boxy construction trailer, and laid down plush gray carpet to disguise the asphalt — kept tidy by cleaners who stepped in with vacuums after employees and journalists walked past
They started digging in the SpaceX parking lot, Musk said, “so I could see it from my desk, so I could see if we were making progress or not.”