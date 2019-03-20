Three people injured in Canoga Park explosion

Three people were injured in an explosion at a Canoga Park commercial park Wednesday that damaged three units and collapsed part of the building’s roof, authorities said.
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion around 11 a.m. in the 7800 block of North Alabama Avenue.
No active fire was found when authorities arrived, but two people were taken to a hospital — one in serious condition and one in grave condition — according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A third person with minor injuries declined transportation to the hospital.