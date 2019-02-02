A Ventura County sheriff's search-and-rescue member killed, several injured in crash on Interstate-5 near Gorman

A Ventura County sheriff’s search-and-rescue team member was killed and several others were injured in a crash on a rain-slick Interstate-5 near Pyramid Lake in northern Los Angeles County as a powerful winter storm moved through the area, authorities said.
Four search-and-rescue members were involved in the crash, including the person who was killed, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.
“Tragedy today,” the sheriff’s department tweeted. “A member of our Fillmore SAR Team was killed and three other team members injured in a traffic collision on I-5.”
The group was on its way to Mt. Pinos for a training mission when they saw a crash on the freeway and stopped to help, the sheriff’s department said.
“A vehicle plowed into them” as they were helping, Ventura Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow told the Ventura County Star.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at Vista Del Lago about 7:30 a.m. authorities said.
It was not clear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.