French fry-munching ferret dumped at Banning City Hall

Animal control officers took in a French fry-munching ferret abandoned outside City Hall in Banning this week.
Officials say the brown-and-white weasel-like creature was discovered in a crate with a pile of fries early Wednesday.
City workers wrapped the animal in a towel and brought it inside despite its pungent odor.
Video released by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows the ferret happily munching on fries, which spokesman John Welsh says is its favorite treat.
The Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary, which is located in Phelan, has since taken the ferret into custody.
California law prohibits ownership of ferrets. Welsh says whoever left the animal could face a misdemeanor charge for abandonment of a pet.