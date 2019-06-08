Long Beach firefighters extinguish brush fire off Interstate 405

Long Beach firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire off Interstate 405 after midnight Saturday.
Brush in the shoulder off the freeway ramp and Palo Verde Avenue was ignited, prompting reports on social media about flames seen from the freeway. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and protect a home whose fence was right next to the ignited brush, said Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for the southbound 405 freeway at 12:38 a.m.