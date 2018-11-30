First flu death of the season is reported in Los Angeles County

“This is a sad reminder that the flu can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems,” Dr. Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County health officer, said Thursday in a prepared statement. “I would like to remind everyone that even if you’re healthy, you can still get seriously sick from the flu and spread the illness to others. Immunization is the best method to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of spreading flu to others in your community.”