Southbound 101 Freeway will close overnight for work on 6th Street Bridge

The southbound 101 Freeway will close Thursday night from the 10 interchange to 7th Street as crews work on a city of Los Angeles project, adjusting temporary structural support on the 6th Street Bridge, according to Caltrans.
The shutdown starts at 11 p.m. and the road will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday. Caltrans officials have issued an encroachment permit for the closures.
Officials are asking motorists to plan ahead, advising them to access real-time freeway traffic information via the Caltrans QuickMap online.
The 6th Street Viaduct is described as an iconic bridge, built in 1932, serving as a vital connector between the flourishing Arts District on the west side of the Los Angeles River, stretching to the diverse communities of Boyle Heights on the east side. Work began in 2016 to restore the historic span.