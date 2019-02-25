Former Fullerton police chief pleads guilty to disturbing the peace in clash at concert

Former Fullerton police Chief David Hendricks and one of the captains on the police force pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges stemming from a conflict with emergency medical technicians at a concert in Irvine.
Each defendant pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and agreed to make a $500 donation to an emergency fund for crime victims, said defense attorney John Barnett.
Under Hendricks’ plea deal, two counts of battery on emergency workers and one count of resisting arrest were dismissed.
For Capt. Thomas Oliveras, single counts of battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest were dismissed by a Newport Beach judge.
Both men can go through a legal process to get the convictions expunged at some point, Barnett said. Deputy Dist. Atty. Jeff Moore said he was not allowed to comment on the case and directed questions to the office's public relations department.
The men were off-duty and attending a Lady Antebellum concert in Irvine with their spouses on Aug. 24 when the chief’s wife needed medical attention and EMTs responded to assess her condition, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.
Hendricks was “accused of pushing two EMTs as they attempted to provide treatment,” and Oliveras was “accused of putting one victim in a headlock,” according to the D.A.’s office.
Irvine police officers were called to the scene, and Hendricks and Oliveras were both accused of “obstructing and delaying the investigation,” prosecutors said.
Fullerton officials placed the chief on leave afterward and Hendricks resigned in November. Charges were filed the following month.