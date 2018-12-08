Former Fullerton police chief and a captain are charged with battery after attacking paramedics during concert

The former Fullerton police chief and a captain have been charged with battery on emergency medical technicians after attacking paramedics during a concert, the Orange County district attorney’s office said Friday.
David Hendricks, 47, resigned last month. A statement announcing his resignation made no mention of the Aug. 24 incident, which ended in police asking him and Capt. Thomas Oliveras, 50, to leave a Lady Antebellum concert at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.
On Friday, Hendricks was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery on an EMT and one count of resisting and obstructing an officer. The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in jail.
Oliveras was charged with one count each of battery on an EMT and resisting and obstructing an officer. His charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in jail.
According to the district attorney’s office, Hendricks and Oliveras attended the concert with their spouses. Hendricks’ wife needed medical attention and EMTs responded to assess her condition. Hendricks allegedly pushed two EMTs as they attempted to provide his wife treatment. Oliveras is accused of putting one EMT in a headlock.
Irvine police responded at 9:42 p.m. No one was injured, and police have not said what sparked the altercation.
Hendricks and Oliveras are accused of obstructing and delaying the investigation. The men are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 9 at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.
Hendricks had served as Fullerton’s police chief since August 2017, after a two-decade career with the Long Beach Police Department, where he rose to the rank of deputy chief. Oliveras was placed on leave after the incident.