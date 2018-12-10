Mayor Garcetti's speech at USC shut down by protesters

Mayor Eric Garcetti was forced to halt a speech Monday at USC after demonstrators began shouting at him and criticizing his approach to the city’s homelessness crisis, the Los Angeles Police Department’s policies toward homeless people and other issues.
Garcetti had just started speaking to an audience of about 350 people at USC’s Bovard Auditorium when he was interrupted.
The mayor had planned to deliver the keynote speech at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, according to his public calendar.
As he spoke, protesters stood up in the audience and criticized Garcetti on housing, gentrification and the 2028 Olympics, in addition to homelessness.
Garcetti responded to each protester’s complaint and tried move on, but each time, another person stood up and lobbed a new criticism at the mayor.
At one point, many in the audience applauded in an apparent show of support for the mayor.
After about 20 minutes, Garcetti left without delivering his speech. Some people gave him a standing ovation as he exited.
The protest was organized by groups including the Los Angeles Community Action Network and the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.