Glendale man admits to stealing Marilyn Monroe statue

A Glendale man who once took a pickax to President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star admitted Tuesday to stealing a Marilyn Monroe statue from a public sculpture in Hollywood last month, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Austin Mikel Clay, 25, was sentenced to one year in county jail after entering a plea of no contest to one felony count each of grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and vandalism causing over $400 in damage.
Clay is also required to pay $14,260 in restitution and will serve three years of probation, the district attorney’s office said.
Prosecutors alleged that, on the evening of June 16, Clay climbed the sculpture at Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue and sawed off the statue that topped the artwork. The property is owned by the city of Los Angeles, according to the complaint. Clay was arrested June 21 at his home.
Clay’s previous high jinks include destroying Trump’s star last July. That same day, Clay walked into the Beverly Hills police headquarters and turned himself in.