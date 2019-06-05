Google bus catches fire on Silicon Valley interstate, CHP says

A Google bus that caught fire Wednesday morning has caused the closure of two lanes on southbound Interstate 280 near Redwood City, the California Highway Patrol said.
Officials responded to reports of a fire just after 10:30 a.m. Flames and smoke were seen coming from under the bus, although no injuries have been immediately reported, the CHP said.
Video showed black smoke billowing from the bus, which was parked on the side of the freeway.
A tire that blew out on the bus may have caused the fire, which since has spread into the brush next to the road, authorities said. Fire crews are on scene working to contain the blaze.
This article will be updated.