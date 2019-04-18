Grandmother arrested in the death of her 3-year-old grandson, police say

A 70-year-old Milpitas woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of her 3-year-old grandson, police said.
Foos Abdi Hashi was arrested after detectives served a search warrant at an unspecified location in San Jose, the Milpitas Police Department said Thursday. According to inmate records, she is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail.
Her arrest came two days after the boy’s death. Officers responded Monday to reports of an unresponsive child in a home in the 700 block of Luz Del Sol Loop in Milpitas, authorities said.
A police officer performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities said the toddler’s death was being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Milpitas Police Department at (405) 586-2400.
Hashi is scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to inmate records.