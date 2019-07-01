Advertisement

7 Green Line stations to stop weekend service for work on Crenshaw rail line

By
Jul 01, 2019 | 2:05 PM
7 Green Line stations to stop weekend service for work on Crenshaw rail line
A rider waits to board a train at Aviation/LAX Station in January 2018. The station is one of seven that will be closed during weekends starting July 12. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Weekend rail service along a portion of the Green Line will be suspended for about three months to accommodate work on the Crenshaw Line, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Monday.

Starting July 12, service to the seven stations, from Crenshaw through Redondo Beach, will be halted between 9 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Monday. Crenshaw Station will remain open for eastbound boarding and westbound arrivals.

Advertisement

The suspension will take place each weekend through October. Free shuttle bus service will be provided.

The $2-billion, 8.5-mile Crenshaw Line connecting the Expo and Green lines is scheduled to open in 2020 and will encompass eight new stations in South Los Angeles and Inglewood. A ninth station, slated to open in 2023, will provide a connection to Los Angeles International Airport.
RELATED: Westside and South Bay clash over how to connect two rail lines »

Transit officials say the weekend service suspension is necessary in order to finalize the Green Line’s connection to the Crenshaw Line and to start testing trains between them.

Service along parts of the Green Line also was suspended for two weeks at the beginning of the year and for nine weeks in January 2018 to accommodate work on the same project.

Advertisement
Advertisement