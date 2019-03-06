Child's body discovered on Hacienda Heights hiking trail

The body of a child who may have been as young as 7 years old was found on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail Tuesday morning, authorities said.
A call came into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Industry Station shortly before 10 a.m. about the discovery of a body on a hiking trail in the area of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive, according to a department statement.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the body was left at the location at least 24 hours earlier, authorities said.
The cause and manner of death were not immediately known, but the case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide unit, according to Nicole Nishida, a department spokeswoman.
Nishida said the victim was between the ages of 7 and 10, though the victim’s gender was not immediately known. Nishida did not know who discovered the victim.
The location where the body was found is near the historic Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple, but Nishida said the crime scene was not on the temple’s property.