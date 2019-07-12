Weekend heat wave to leave L.A. valleys and mountains sweltering

Lucas Spelman, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection battalion chief, said Cal Fire doesn’t anticipate an unusually high fire risk this weekend because winds aren’t expected to be very strong. Still, he said, if homeowners are planning to undertake any kind of defensible space preparations, such as mowing lawns or trimming trees, it’s a good idea to do so before 10 a.m. to avoid exhaustion and reduce the risk of sparking a vegetation fire.