Massive homeless camp in downtown Los Angeles to be cleaned up Monday

A major cleanup of a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled for Monday morning, and people living on the street have been told to remove all personal belongings, according to a flyer posted by the Los Angeles city sanitation department.
The cleanup around City Hall is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., the flyer, which was posted on light poles by the sanitation department, said. The notices were posted across the street from the homeless encampment and around City Hall.
The area includes a block on 1st Street between Broadway and Spring, where at least 15 tents have been put up by homeless people occupying the sidewalk in front of a fenced-in empty lot next to a portion of Grand Park used for parking during scheduled events.
The flyer states a “major cleaning” will take place that includes sidewalks, alleys, parks, beaches, parking lots and other public access areas.
The notice directed people to “remove all personal belongings, including bulky items by 8 a.m.” Otherwise, “all property remaining will be removed by the city. Property left behind, except for items that pose an immediate threat to public health or safety, trash and evidence of a crime or contraband, will be collected by the city and kept in a secure location for a period of 90 days.”
The flyer also directed people whose property was collected to call (213) 806-6355 to retrieve their items. The property will be held at 507 Towne Ave., according to the flyer.