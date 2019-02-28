Julio Urias of Dodgers is healthy and confident while trying to earn a spot in the rotation

The Dodgers will practice caution with their former teenage phenom. Manager Dave Roberts said Urias will start games on a regular starter’s schedule for a couple weeks before the club decides whether to continue stretching him out. He’ll be on an undetermined innings limit during the regular season. Ideally, he will be available to help the Dodgers late in the season, as he did in 2018, when he reached the majors in September and made seven playoff appearances. But Roberts did not rule out the possibility of Urias starting the season in the team’s starting rotation.