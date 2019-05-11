Dodgers' bullpen plan for Julio Urias could backfire

Urias’ future has taken priority so far, but that’s mainly because the team has continued to win without relying on him to pitch regularly. The relief appearance Urias made Friday night was only his fourth, with each one taking place three or more days after the last. The flexibility shouldn’t be taken for granted. If the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Diego Padres remain within striking distance of first place longer than expected, the Dodgers might not have the luxury of spacing out Urias’ appearances as they are now. Regardless, asking Urias to start again after four months of making one- or two-inning appearances looks needlessly unsafe.