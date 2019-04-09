Man and woman being sought in fatal Koreatown shooting

Authorities are continuing to search for two people in their early 20s suspected in the fatal shooting of a man Monday night on a street in Koreatown, police said.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of South St. Andrews Place about 10:10 p.m. when a man and a woman approached another man who was walking down the street. They got into a verbal altercation before one member of the couple opened fire, LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera said.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators do not suspect the shooting was gang related, Herrera said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD’s Olympic Station at (213) 382-9102.