L.A. school police officer involved in shooting in Westlake

A Los Angeles Unified School District police officer was involved in a shooting Friday in Westlake, officials said.
The incident, which did not happen on school grounds, took place shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Alvarado and West 3rd streets, according to Sgt. Julie Spry, a public information officer for LAUSD police.
A suspect has been taken into custody, according to Spry, who said it was not clear whether anyone was shot. Spry could not immediately disclose what led up to the shooting.
The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but they were not the result of a gunshot wound, Spry said.
Television helicopter images appeared to show an officer being escorted out of the area toward an ambulance. School police officials plan to hold a news conference near the shooting scene later on Friday.
