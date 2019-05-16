2 killed, Lamborghini destroyed in fiery crash in Encino

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were killed when the Lamborghini they were riding in crashed into an SUV then struck a tree and caught fire in Encino on Wednesday night.
The 2016 cherry-red luxury sports car was traveling west on Burbank Boulevard at speeds over 100 mph when it collided with a 2018 Jeep Cherokee at 7:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The Jeep was turning left on Burbank Boulevard just east of Hayvenhurst Avenue when the crash occurred.
After striking the SUV, the Lamborghini slammed into nearby trees. The car split in two and the male driver was ejected, police said.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not released. A 36-year-old man who was driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries.
City News Service contributed to this report