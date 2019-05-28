SWAT fires tear gas to force out homicide suspect barricaded in Del Rey home

A homicide suspect led police on an early morning pursuit from downtown Los Angeles to the Del Rey neighborhood in the Westside, where he crashed into a parked car, broke into a house and barricaded himself before surrendering to SWAT officers Tuesday morning, police said.
Around 11:55 p.m. Monday, LAPD officers in downtown L.A. broadcast that they heard shots fired around 6th and Los Angeles streets and saw a black vehicle leaving the area at high speed with its headlights off, Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.
In Del Rey, the driver crashed into a parked vehicle and fled on foot while carrying a handgun, Montgomery said. Officers found a passenger inside the vehicle who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The man then broke into an occupied home near Braddock Drive and Berryman Avenue and barricaded himself inside. The residents of the home were able to escape safely, Montgomery said.
The man refused to come out of the house for several hours until SWAT officers fired tear gas inside.
“Once they did that, our suspect gave up without incident and surrendered,” Montgomery said.
The man is suspected in a shooting death Monday night of a person at 6th and Maple streets in downtown Los Angeles, police said.