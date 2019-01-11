LAPD headquarters evacuated due to suspicious envelope filled with 'powdery substance'

The Los Angeles Police Department’s downtown headquarters was evacuated Thursday evening due to a suspicious envelope found on the property, according to tweets from the department.
Hazmat personnel responded to the headquarters at 1st and Main streets, according to the first tweet, which was posted about 8:20 p.m.
The envelope was filled with a “powdery substance,” according to a second tweet posted about 9:15 p.m.
Pedestrians should avoid the area, police said.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.