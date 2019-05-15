Bedbugs force closure of LAPD jail

An LAPD jail is closed for the week after officials confirmed that it has a bedbug infestation, the department announced Wednesday.
Inmates from the LAPD’s Pacific Division jail will be temporarily moved to the Police Department’s Hollywood Division jail or its Metropolitan Detention Center while exterminators spray the infested facility, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.
Exterminators will inspect the facility later Wednesday to determine whether a second spraying will be necessary, Im said, and the jail will be vacuumed on Thursday. Officials will then look for signs of additional bugs.
The jail will be closed until at least Friday evening, authorities said.