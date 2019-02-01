Long Beach police clerk filmed dozens of men in department restroom, prosecutors say

A Long Beach Police Department clerk has been charged with invasion of privacy after authorities said he filmed dozens of men in one of the police department’s restrooms.
Sergio Nieto, 28, a clerk typist for the police department, was charged with at least 99 counts of invasion of privacy, according to court records.
An employee noticed suspicious activity on June 29 in the men’s restroom on the second floor of the Police Department’s public safety building, at 200 W. Broadway, according to Long Beach police. Nieto was arrested hours later.
Long Beach police said in July that Nieto had been suspended from his position during the investigation.
The Long Beach Police Department referred questions to the city district attorney’s office. Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Nieto had been booked into the Signal Hill Police Department to avoid conflict of interest. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 20.