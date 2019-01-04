Thieves steal $18,000 worth of electronics from Long Beach elementary school over winter break

Nearly $18,000 worth of electronic equipment was stolen from an elementary school classroom over winter break, Long Beach police said.
The burglary was reported around 11 a.m. Thursday at Barton Elementary School, located at 1100 E. Del Amo Blvd., and investigators think the theft occurred in the previous 24 hours, Long Beach Police Sgt. Vincent Otto said.
The school was closed for winter break at the time, although construction workers who were on the campus may have seen the break-in, Otto said.
Officers are looking for possible surveillance footage that may have captured the thieves on video, he said.