Are suburbs pushing homeless people into L.A.? Debate rages as numbers spike

In 2016, the city of Pomona reached a settlement that kept it from clearing encampments from city sidewalks unless it had provided enough shelter beds, campgrounds or other housing to accommodate its unsheltered homeless population. Although Pomona has provided 208 beds since then — enough to comply with the settlement — it no longer removes sidewalk encampments unless there is a health and safety issue or a person has more than 60 gallons of belongings, said Police Lt. Anthony Catanese.