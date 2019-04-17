L.A. sues unlicensed pot dispensary, alleging it sold pesticide-tainted marijuana

In addition to shutting down the business, the suit seeks a civil penalty of $20,000 for each day that illegal activity occurred at the property in the 5500 block of Central Avenue in South L.A. Defendants named in the lawsuit include High Spirits Enterprises, LLC; its “organizer,” James Smith; Kush Club 20; Amy Sahadi Diaz; and Michael Lerner, who is described as the CEO of the limited liability corporation tied to the property. Those named as defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.