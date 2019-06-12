Cooldown expected in Los Angeles after California sees record-breaking highs

After baking Southern California with a record-breaking heat wave, temperatures are set to return to a semblance of the cooling “June gloom” that had soothed the region.
In the wake of morning low clouds near the coast and a sunny high of 84 degrees on Wednesday, Los Angeles is on track for a series of temperatures in the 70s, with bouts of patchy fog through the weekend.
Gusty winds and low humidity are also expected in the region’s mountain and deserts areas, leading to continued elevated fire conditions and advisory-level winds in the Antelope Valley. But after an all-too-brief cool-off, temperatures are expected to warm back up Sunday through Tuesday.
The cooling comes after a spike in the mercury and high winds ushered in hot, dry air with humidity in the single-digits across the greater L.A. area and the state saw its first glimpse of fire weather this season with the Sand fire burning in Yolo County. Smaller fires also burned across L.A. county, including the Sky fire that prompted the evacuation of Magic Mountain in Valencia.
Anaheim, Thermal and Campo were among cities that broke record temperatures on Tuesday as Palm Springs tied its temperature record of 114 degrees. Record highs also smothered downtown Sacramento and downtown San Francisco this week — marking the city’s fifth hottest three-day streak in history.
As the weather warms for the summer, officials are warning Californians about the dangers of high heat. In downtown Riverside on Tuesday, officers responded after a dog was locked in a car that was recorded to be 109.6 degrees.
“Leaving windows partially open is not going to alleviate the rising temperature inside vehicles,” said Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer. “A dog’s life can be put in jeopardy when they’re left in hot cars. It’s dangerous, cruel — and it’s a crime.”
The male pit-bull mix had an internal temperature of 104 degrees when he was retrieved by police.
Resources and tips to stay cool this summer can be found at https://emergency.lacity.org/heat.