Did you win? $36-million lottery ticket sold at Murrieta gas station

A Murrieta gas station customer just became a millionaire.
The sole winning ticket of the Super Lotto Plus jackpot — worth $36 million — was sold at an Arco AM/PM gas station on Hot Springs Road in the Riverside County city, California Lottery spokesman Greg Parashak said.
The numbers — 21, 29, 39, 42, 47, with the Mega number 19 — were drawn Wednesday.
The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
Parashak said Friday he can’t confirm whether the jackpot has been claimed until the potential winner is screened by law enforcement.
A $185,000 bonus for the gas station and a 37% tax is withheld from the $36-million prize, Parashak said. That still leaves the winner with a cool $22.5 million.
The lucky ticket holder can claim his or her prize at any of the nine California Lottery district offices.