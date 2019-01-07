Man charged in string of bizarre Malibu shootings that left father dead and residents panicked

Beaudette’s slaying was the last in a series of shootings that left Malibu residents unnerved and frustrated. As investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department struggled to come up with a motive or suspect, news of other shootings stretching back as far as 2016 began to surface, leading to speculation that a sniper was stalking the area. Unfounded reports of shootings and gunfire — some of which were dismissed as residents simply responding to the sound of a transformer explosion — began pouring into the Lost Hills sheriff’s station last summer.