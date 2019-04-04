Deputy whose rehiring spurred outcry alleges retaliation by county leaders in lawsuit

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy whose reinstatement triggered a battle between the sheriff and the board of supervisors has filed a lawsuit against law enforcement officials and county leaders alleging they withheld his pay and are unfairly trying to push him out of the department.
Caren Carl Mandoyan alleges in the civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday that his support for newly elected Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former sheriff candidate Jim Helmold in the 2013 election has made him a target of retaliation.
The lawsuit names Assistant Sheriff Bobby Denham and County Supervisors Shiela Kuehl, Hilda Solis, Janice Hahn and Kathryn Barger, who endorsed McDonnell during the campaign.
Mandoyan was fired in 2016 by McDonnell after a fellow deputy alleged Mandoyan grabbed her by the neck, tried to break into her home and sent her harassing text messages. Prosecutors investigated the woman’s claims and looked at video evidence in the case but declined to charge Mandoyan with intimate partner violence.
Villanueva reinstated the deputy in his first weeks as sheriff after defeating McDonnell last fall in an upset that stunned the county’s political establishment. Mandoyan volunteered on Villanueva’s campaign, often publicly accusing McDonnell of running a corrupt department and challenging his competency as a leader.
Mandoyan filed a previous lawsuit last year against the county over his 2016 termination, but agreed this year to drop the suit on the condition that he was rehired by the sheriff’s department. Before Mandoyan withdrew the suit, the county had agreed to pay him a settlement of $200,000, which is now in dispute. The deputy could also be due $500,000 in attorney fees, Villanueva said in an interview Thursday.
Villanueva predicts the latest lawsuit will have an even larger price tag.
“Now, I guarantee we’re going to end up paying several million dollars, between what ultimately is going to be punitive damages, attorney costs on both sides — and the county is going to pick up the tab on this,” he said. “For what purpose? Because they saw an opportunity to take a shot at me, and nothing else.”
In February, Auditor-Controller John Naimo, the county’s chief accountant who is also named in the lawsuit, issued a letter calling the controversial reinstatement “unlawful” and stating that the deputy would no longer be paid and must turn in his gun and badge.
Last month, documents reviewed by The Times revealed that Mandoyan was a member of a secret society of deputies known as the Reapers. The fellow deputy who alleged she was abused by Mandoyan told investigators she saw the group’s tattoo on his left ankle: a Grim Reaper holding a scythe next to the name of his Sheriff’s Department station, branded with the number 98.
Watchdogs and members of the county’s governing board have lambasted Villanueva over reinstating Mandoyan while heightening calls to root out the agency’s subculture of tattooed deputy cliques that have long been accused of severe hazing, fights and violence against the communities they serve.
County officials in January pressed the sheriff about why Mandoyan was rehired, given the serious allegations against him. Villanueva said at the time that the case against Mandoyan was the result of a flawed disciplinary process that could lead to unfair termination.
Mandoyan alleges he has been a target of retaliation since 2013, when he openly supported Jim Helmold in his campaign against McDonnell for sheriff. At the time, Mandoyan repeatedly urged fellow deputies to vote for Helmold, saying McDonnell would be a “disaster for the department,” the lawsuit states.
Mandoyan said his supervisors in the department warned him at the time to stay quiet.
About a month after McDonnell was elected, Denham allegedly approached Mandoyan during a Christmas party at the South Los Angeles Station and said, “So you were the guy that supported Helmold during the campaign,” before he walked off shaking his head, the lawsuit states.
When his ex-girlfriend lodged the abuse allegations against him, Mandoyan alleges that his superiors used it as justification for terminating him in retaliation for his political speech against McDonnell.
Mandoyan also contends that department leaders instructed deputies leading an internal affairs investigation into the allegations to destroy recordings that he says would have proved his innocence, according to the lawsuit.
“He’s gone through hell as an individual,” Villanueva said of Mandoyan on Thursday. “His character was assassinated, it was such a one-sided affair.”
Staff writer Maya Lau contributed to this report