Video shows L.A. Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan trying to break into woman’s home, leading to his firing

The deputy crouched down in front of the woman’s sliding glass door, wedging a metal tool in its frame to pop it loose. He stopped after glancing up, startled to see the woman recording video of him from inside her apartment.
In another instance, the deputy is seen wielding a broomstick on the woman’s patio after using it to tap on her door.
The video clips depicting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan are among several files from his disciplinary case that were released Wednesday by the county Civil Service Commission.
The records show that Sheriff’s Department officials, and the commission’s hearing officer, determined Mandoyan repeatedly lied to investigators by claiming he never tried to break into the woman’s home — statements that were contradicted by the video footage.
Those findings contributed to Mandoyan’s firing in 2016 under then-Sheriff James McDonnell.
Mandoyan “was clearly using a metallic tool he found on [the woman’s] patio and trying to wedge it around and under the sliding glass door,” hearing officer Joseph P. Scully wrote in his report recommending that Mandoyan’s termination be upheld.
“He was not honest or truthful in his [internal affairs] interview which suggests that his reputation for integrity is unwarranted. His lack of honesty alone calls into question his fitness for future service,” Scully wrote.
Mandoyan’s case became a lightning rod after Villanueva reinstated Mandoyan despite the commission’s determination to uphold the deputy’s discharge. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors went to court to try to stop Villanueva from reinstating Mandoyan.
Records of Mandoyan’s case before the commission, which include more than 2,000 pages of documents, were made public under a landmark state transparency law that opens up some records of police misconduct, including confirmed cases of dishonesty by officers.
Greg Smith, Mandoyan’s attorney, said his client lived with the woman and had keys to the apartment they shared. He said that in the incidents captured on video, Mandoyan was knocking on the door trying to get the woman’s attention after she went inside and locked the door behind her, leaving him without his keys, backpack and firearm, which were inside the residence.
Smith said Mandoyan never assaulted the woman.
The Times reported on the existence of the video this month.