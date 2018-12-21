Advertisement

LAPD seizes $20 million worth of marijuana, cash and guns from unlicensed pot processing plant

By
Dec 21, 2018 | 8:50 AM
LAPD seizes $20 million worth of marijuana, cash and guns from unlicensed pot processing plant
Bags of marijuana, cannabis products and guns were recently seized from an unlicensed pot processing facility, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Los Angeles police recently seized nearly $20 million worth of marijuana, cash and guns in what authorities are calling a major bust for the department, officials said.

Police said Thursday that a complaint led them to a building in downtown’s Flower District, where they found bags of marijuana and jars of concentrated cannabis oil. Authorities also seized an AR-15 rifle, handguns and $150,000 in cash.

Advertisement

Authorities said the building was an unlicensed pot processing facility. Four people were arrested. Their names were not immediately provided.

Advertisement
Advertisement