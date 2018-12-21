LAPD seizes $20 million worth of marijuana, cash and guns from unlicensed pot processing plant

Los Angeles police recently seized nearly $20 million worth of marijuana, cash and guns in what authorities are calling a major bust for the department, officials said.
Police said Thursday that a complaint led them to a building in downtown’s Flower District, where they found bags of marijuana and jars of concentrated cannabis oil. Authorities also seized an AR-15 rifle, handguns and $150,000 in cash.
Authorities said the building was an unlicensed pot processing facility. Four people were arrested. Their names were not immediately provided.