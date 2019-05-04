First confirmed case of measles reported in Long Beach since 2015, officials say

The UCI student attended classes Monday and Tuesday before seeking medical care at the student health center Thursday. A day later, he was confirmed as Long Beach’s first reported case of measles this year and the third known exposure in Orange County. The man visited multiple places throughout Orange and L.A. counties, including restaurants, shops and the movie theater. He mostly like saw “Avengers: Endgame,” according to showtimes and length of stay, at the AMC theater in Long Beach.