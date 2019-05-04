First confirmed case of measles reported in Long Beach since 2015, officials say

A graduate student at the University of California in Irvine roamed the campus for three days while suffering from the measles, exposing students and the facility to the highly contagious disease, authorities said Saturday.
The student, a man who lives in Long Beach, had been vaccinated for measles and does not have a history of international travel, health officials said. They are investigating how he contracted the contagion, said Emily Holman, a spokeswoman with the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.
The case, the first in Long Beach since 2015 and the third known exposure of the measles in Orange County, comes as cities across the country grapple with the largest measles outbreak since 1994 and since the disease had been declared eliminated in 2000.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 704 cases in 22 states this year, according to the most recent statistics ending April 26. In Los Angeles County, seven residents have been afflicted with the illness as well as five non-residents traveling through the region, according to a May 2 statement from the county’s public health department. Additionally, the disease has touched student and staffers at UCLA and Cal State L.A.
Orange County officials warned Wednesday that a woman with measles exposed a theater full of moviegoers. An infant too young for the MMR vaccine is the county’s second confirmed case. Officials said that additional cases are likely.
Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing, but the virus can linger in the air for two hours after the sick person leaves the room. People can spread measles for four days before they develop a rash.
About 90% of people who have never been immunized against measles become ill seven to 21 days after exposure, according to the Long Beach Department of Health.
Most of the U.S. case of measles began with people who traveled to countries where measles is prevalent.
A small percentage of vaccinated people who can still become affected, as was the case with the UCI student, said Holman. Those individual’s symptoms are usually milder and the patients experience less life-threatening complications from the measles, she said.
The UCI student attended classes Monday and Tuesday before seeking medical care at the student health center Thursday. A day later, he was confirmed as Long Beach’s first reported case of measles this year and the third known exposure in Orange County. The man visited multiple places throughout Orange and L.A. counties, including restaurants, shops and the movie theater. He mostly like saw “Avengers: Endgame,” according to showtimes and length of stay, at the AMC theater in Long Beach.
He’s now recovering at home, officials said.
On Saturday, in an open letter, the UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman identified four buildings the student visited as the humanities instructional building 100, Krieger Hall, humanities hall 112 and the health center.
“Those who were in the affected areas described above are encouraged to determine their measles immunity through their health records or medical provider,” Gillman said.