L.A. city attorney drops charges against prominent Black Lives Matter leader amid public outcry

Los Angeles officials on Thursday agreed to drop all criminal charges against one of the city’s most visible Black Lives Matter organizers as part of a negotiated arrangement, after hundreds of activists filed petitions, filled courtrooms and led rallies in recent weeks accusing prosecutors and police of using the charges to silence a critical voice.
Melina Abdullah, a Cal State L.A. professor who often speaks out against Los Angeles Police Department policies, was facing charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, as well as multiple counts of disturbing a public meeting and unlawful assembly in connection with incidents that took place during the often-contentious gatherings of the city’s civilian Police Commission.
Abdullah was originally arrested during a May 2018 commission meeting that ended when a woman threw a powdery substance at then-Police Chief Charlie Beck. Police accused Abdullah of assault after she allegedly grabbed an officer’s arm during the commotion.
But when the Los Angeles city attorney’s office filed charges against her last August, prosecutors also accused Abdullah of four counts of unlawful assembly, one count of disturbing a public meeting and one count of interfering with a public meeting in connection with alleged misconduct that took place at commission meetings in July and August of 2017, records show.
In court filings, prosecutors said they began conducting a review of “all disruptions occurring at the Police Commission meetings,” which led to the additional charges against Abdullah. A spokesman for the city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to questions about what spurred the review.
Josh Rubenstein, the LAPD’s chief spokesman, said the department only presented a case to the city attorney’s office regarding the alleged assault at the May 2018 meeting.
Abdullah and others have accused the city of bringing charges for the sole purpose of quashing her activism, which often includes antagonistic encounters at Police Commission meetings.
“The conduct of the City Attorneys' office and LAPD — particularly the timing — allows the strong inference that this prosecution is in retaliation for Dr. Abdullah’s other political activity and is improperly motivated,” Abdullah’s attorney, Carl E. Douglas, wrote in a recent court filing. “These charges seek to criminalize Black protests and attempts to silence a loud, often angry, voice.”
Calls for City Atty. Mike Feuer to drop all charges against Abdullah have circulated online for weeks. Protesters held a demonstration outside City Hall earlier this week before hand delivering a petition signed by 11,000 people calling on Feuer to dismiss the case.
Both the city attorney’s office and the LAPD denied that Abdullah was targeted for political reasons.
“The People have two objectives. The first is that the defendant not interfere with police officers performing their official duties. The second is that the defendant not disrupt public meetings such that other members of the public are prevented from participating themselves,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office, said in a statement earlier this year. “The People do not wish to affect the content of the defendant’s public comments, or prevent her from attending public meetings. These are her rights.”
The other woman arrested during the May 2018 meeting, Sheila Hines-Brim — whose niece, Wakeisha Wilson, died while in LAPD custody in 2016 — settled assault charges against her last month, Wilcox said. She entered into an 18-month diversionary program, and the charges will be dismissed upon completion of the terms of that agreement, Wilcox said.
The LAPD has in the past faced criticism for allegedly using the threat of arrest or prosecution to quell protest and dissenting voices.
In the nights following President Trump’s 2016 election, thousands of people took to downtown streets as part of a wave of national protests. The LAPD arrested 462 people that week, far more than any other city in the U.S., but only managed to bring criminal charges against three of those people. At the time, observers accused police of using handcuffs to quash the demonstrators legal right to march.