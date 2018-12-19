Two migrant caravan teens slain in Tijuana

Two Honduran teenagers with the migrant caravan were killed and their bodies dumped in a Tijuana alley over the weekend, according to a Baja California prosecutor.
The killings highlight the dangers faced by Central American migrants, especially unaccompanied minors, waiting in Mexico to ask for asylum in the United States.
The identities of the teenagers have not been released.
The boys, approximately 16 and 17 years old, showed signs of being stabbed and strangled, according to a statement from the Baja California prosecutor’s office.
A third victim survived the attack, according to the prosecutors.
Prosecutor Jorge Álvarez said the bodies were discovered around 7 p.m. Saturday on public roads in the Quintana Roo alley of Zona Centro in Tijuana.
Investigators said the minors were leaving a shelter for unaccompanied children on the Boulevard Cuauhtémoc and heading to the downtown area of Tijuana.
A statement from the government of Honduras offered condolences to the boys’ bereaved families and said they were offering assistance in taking the children’s bodies back to Honduras.
“We reiterate the call to Honduran nationals that they not risk their lives and the lives of their families on the dangers that the migratory route represents, where migrants are exposed to being victims of traffickers,” the statement read.
Álvarez said the initial investigation showed robbery was a possible motive.
“It’s possible robbing them of their mobile phones was the motive, or they thought these young people were carrying money,” he said.