Mountain lion that attacked Yucca Valley homeowner's livestock is killed by deputies

A hungry mountain lion had to be put down in Yucca Valley after it repeatedly attacked a homeowner’s livestock, officials said.
The big cat was a repeat offender, believed to be responsible for multiple animal attacks in the area over the last several months, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
On Monday, it visited a home in the 5900 block of Avalon Avenue, killing chickens inside a caged pen and briefly becoming trapped inside the enclosure. The animal was able to escape before California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents arrived.
But the hungry cat returned the next day, breaking through the pen’s roof and again attacking the livestock inside. The mountain lion was sitting inside the pen among several injured and dead animals when deputies arrived. Authorities tried chasing the predator away, but it continued feeding, officials said.
“The deputies consulted with Fish and Wildlife Officers and determined the lion had to be put down to end the attack and prevent further loss of life, as no other less intrusive/harmless means were immediately available,” the Sheriff’s Department said.