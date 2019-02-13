More rain: Strongest storm of the season adds to an already wet winter

Precipitation totals for cities in the Bay Area and the Central Valley have been about average for this time of year, following a relatively dry November and December, meteorologist Jan Null said. San Francisco even saw snow on Feb. 5. That’s historically the snowiest day of the year there, but the last time the city had a truly impressive snowfall was 43 years ago, when 5 inches fell on the city’s Twin Peaks and an inch dropped downtown, according to Null.