Storm wreaks havoc in Northern California, while Southland preps for days of wet weather

A storm that forecasters say is the strongest this winter descended on Southern California on Wednesday morning after already packing a powerful punch up north.
The moisture-rich storm known as an atmospheric river dampened much of Los Angeles County by 11 a.m. but had yet to unleash the chaos that hit Northern California overnight. Forecasters predict the Southland will see the brunt of the storm late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.
“It’s going to give us the biggest storm we’ve seen so far this season,” said Jimmy Taeger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.
Before moving south, the storm downed trees and triggered flooding so severe that it submerged cars and closed the Great Highway along San Francisco’s western edge.
Heavy rain also prompted warnings in the Sierra Nevada of “roofalanches,” in which snow that has accumulated on homes suddenly slides down. With several feet of snow that has built up, the collapses can “seriously injure or even kill someone,” the weatherservice warned.
Weather experts said the atmospheric river — swollen with subtropical moisture — will combine with a front that will help wring moisture out of the system, causing heavy rain across much of the Southland and unleashing gusty winds. Those are expected to tear through Los Angeles at 25-40 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph.
The wind will likely weaken Thursday, but the rainy weather will linger through the weekend, said Lisa Phillips, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard.
“We’ll still have some moisture Friday, but we’re not looking at quite the amount we’re getting with this current system,” she said.
Atmospheric rivers are long, narrow bands of water vapor pushed by gusty winds over the Pacific Ocean that, when strong enough, can account for a disproportionate amount of the annual precipitation — between 30% and 40% — on the West Coast, experts say. In 2016, a series of intense atmospheric rivers helped ease California’s epic drought by producing record rain and snow in Northern California.
The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, which recently introduced a new system for categorizing atmospheric river storms on a scale from from 1 to 5, ranked this one as a Category 4, or “extreme,” based on its duration and intensity. Category 4 storms are considered hazardous but can be beneficial to the state’s water supply, according to the center.
The amount of precipitation from this storm will vary depending on the region, forecasters said. San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties are likely to be pounded with up to 3 inches of rain along the coast and up to 10 inches at higher elevations. This could create a dangerous situation for residents in recent burn areas.
Forecasters predict the Holy fire burn scar will see 2.5 to 6 inches of rain, while the area affected by the Cranston fire last year will likely experience 3 to 8 inches of precipitation through Thursday. That has the potential to trigger debris flows and flooding, according to the weather service.
Authorities have issued voluntary evacuation notices for residents in the Holy fire burn area in Riverside County, warning people to leave now before the rain becomes severe.
Forecasters don’t expect L.A. County to be hit as hard during this storm, though they are warning of potential flooding and rockslides on canyon roads similar to those seen in recent storms.
Between an inch and 2 inches of rain is expected to fall along the coast and valleys, while the foothills and mountains could see up to 4 inches, forecasters said.
The subtropical moisture in this week’s storm will bring warmer air to Southern California — meaning snowfall will be confined to higher elevations, likely above 7,000 feet, which is a change from other recent storms. Two low-pressure systems from the Arctic that slammed the Sierra Nevada last weekend brought snow to elevations as low as 1,000 feet. The high freezing levels combined with the recent heavy snowfall has heightened concerns about runoff and flooding in California’s Central Valley and the Sierra foothills.
This latest system has already brought its fair share of fresh powder to the Sierra, triggering tire-chain requirements and causing whiteout conditions along Highway 89. It isn’t expected to let up anytime soon.
By Wednesday morning, 10 inches of snow had already fallen near Susanville in Lassen County, and 6 inches had fallen on June Mountain in a 24-hour period. So much snow has fallen at Mammoth Mountain — which has recorded 128 inches in February alone — the ski resort announced it will stay open through July 4.